Cops Say Woman Tried To Cut Tattoo With Her Name Off Boyfriend’s Neck

Nebraska (TheSmokingGun)–Tressa Amerson a 19-year-old woman from Lincoln, Nebraska is being charged with domestic assault after her boyfriend, Ronald Miner, claimed that she attempted to cut a tattoo off his neck that had her name.

Miner said Amerson “grabbed a knife and attempted to cut the tattoo of her name off his neck.” A cop reported that Miner had the name “Tressa” inked on the left side of his neck, and that he “observed what appeared to be two scratch marks that ran across the tattoo.” Miner is pictured here in a mug shot snapped last month following his bust for an outstanding bench warrant.

When questioned by police, Amerson denied assaulting Miner, saying that she had “been sleeping all day.” Cops recovered a small paring knife from the living room floor, reporting that “this was believed to be the knife used.”

