Carmen Ortega: "I Was NOT A Jumpoff"

Reggie Bush’s #1 jumpoff Carmen Ortega recently revealed what happened between her and Kim Kardashian’s man Reggie Bush. The “model” said she was not a jumpoff, she WAS Reggie’s girlfriend.Carmen said while she was dating Reggie, she had a boyfriend who found out she was creeping and that’s why they went their separate ways. She also said she did not release that now infamous tape of her giving a tour of Reggie’s house in LA. She trusted a friend with the tape and he was the one who released the tape (She apologized to Reggie’s fans)

Carmen did hint that the rumored sex tape does exist and it was a threesome!!

Listen to the interview here:

Check out Reggie’s hot “Got Milk” ad: