RUMOR: Nick Orders Mariah To Rehab!

According to Bossip, Mariah Carey may be considering going into rehab. They’re saying,
In the past months, Mariah has been publicly intoxicated at many events and a source confirms Mariah’s drinking habits are out of control. A source close to the singer says Mariah drinks champagne all day long and it’s becoming a problem for Nick Cannon. It’s gotten so bad that Nick has suggested checking Mariah into rehab.
Sources say Mariah’s excessive drinking is caused by her fear of becoming a washed-up superstar. At first it seemed that Mariah was just enjoying life and having fun, but clearly it’s become a problem.
