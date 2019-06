Rae, Ghost and Meth did an interview with Lord Sear. Sear brought up the whole Waka Flocka “I ain’t got no lyrics” thing. They all went off into a tangent of hip-hop and taking pride in intelligent creative lyrics.

RELATED STORIES

Method Man / Ghostface / Raekwon “Wu Massacre” Album Art & Tracklist Revealed

Raekwon, Ghostface & Method Man To Drop “Three The Hard Way” In March