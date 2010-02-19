WATCH: Tiger Woods Press Conference At 11A

Tiger Woods’ press conference this morning will be his first public statement since the Thanksgiving car crash that exposed him as a sex addict. The disgraced golfer is expected to make an apology.His apology will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. ET on Ustream, via the company’s partner CBS News.

He will NOT be taking any questions after his statement.

According to his website: “While Tiger feels that what happened is fundamentally a matter between him and his wife, he also recognizes that he has hurt and let down a lot of other people who were close to him. He also let down his fans. He wants to begin the process of making amends, and that’s what he’s going to discuss.”

Tune in here at 11am EST for the live stream!

