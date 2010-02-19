Naomi Kicks Off London Fashion Week For Haiti

Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s “Fashion For Relief” show managed to gather a plethora of celebrities to strut their stuff down the catwalk in a bid to raise money for Haiti. Kate Moss’s second stint down the runway in six years was one of the main attractions at Somerset House in London last night.

In a tribute to the late British designer Alexander McQueen, his friend Moss wore his design, showing she still had “it” as she strutted her stuff in a leather Basque and floaty blue print mini dress.

The model explains:

“I am deeply saddened by the recent tragedy in Haiti. So many have been killed and severely affected by the earthquake – women and children in particular are most vulnerable in disasters. Fashion is universal, personal and touches everyone.”

By the way, Naomi’s hot shoes are from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2010 RTW collection.

