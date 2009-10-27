New Movies and Videos Games Out In Stores Today

Today is New Release Tuesday! Typically every Tuesday new movies and video games hit stores and are available for download.

Let’s run through this weeks list…

DVD Releases

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary and Queen Latifah return in “Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” on video today. When Sid — played by Leguizamo — tries to adopt three dinosaur eggs, he’s pulled into a Lost World. His prehistoric friends must come to his rescue in this third animated installment in the “Ice Age” series. Kristen Wiig, “Glee’s” Jane Lynch, and Simon Pegg also star in voice roles.

This DVD is also available as a three-disc combo pack that includes the feature film, “Ice Age Story Maker,” featurettes, commentary, two unfinished deleted scenes, a “Walk the Dinosaur” music video, “Scrat” shorts, and more. The double DVD pack includes commentary, “Scrat” shorts, featurettes, a “Walk the Dinosaur” music video and activities. Also available on Blu-Ray Disc. (Fox).

The Maiden Heist

Morgan Freeman, Christopher Walken and William H. Macy co-star in “The Maiden Heist,” available on video today. These three veteran actors play good-hearted security guards dismayed to hear that their favorite works of art are moving to another museum. Soon, the three men concoct a scheme to switch the real masterpieces with fakes — setting in motion an adventure. Marcia Gay Harden also stars.

This DVD features commentary, a featurette — “In the Presence of Art: Making The Maiden Heist,” deleted scenes and a blooper reel. (Sony).

Whatever Works

Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” fame stars in “Whatever Works,” available on video today. As Boris, David portrays a curmudgeon who rants about religion, relationships and life to any captive audience that he can find. When Melodie, a wide-eyed Mississippi runaway lands on his doorstep, Boris begins to lose some of his cynicism. Evan Rachel Wood plays Melodie. Ed Begley Jr., Henry Cavill and Michael McKean also star.

This DVD is also available on Blu-Ray Disc. (Sony).

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan

“Battlestar Galactica: The Plan” is a 90-minute uncensored feature film that reunites the cast of the SciFi TV series. Edward James Olmos, Dean Stockwell and Kate Vernon return in this story of the Cylons’ evolution. Once metal robots meant to serve humanity, the Cylons now attempt to destroy mankind.

This DVD includes deleted scenes, production featurettes, and filmmaker commentary. Also available on Blu-Ray Disc. (Universal).

The Rise of Monty Python: The Other British Invasion

Timed with the 40th anniversary of the English comedy troupe, “The Rise of Monty Python: The Other British Invasion” includes two never-before-aired documentaries. “Before the Flying Circus” features rare footage of the troupe in their pre-Python days. Also featured are interviews that trace Python’s origins. “Monty Python Conquers America” looks at the group’s influence across the pond. Hank Azaria, David Hyde Pierce and Jimmy Fallon also give interviews for this special DVD set. (A&E Entertainment).

Life After People: The Complete Season One

The History Channel presents “Life After People: Season One,” a documentary event in which scientists and other experts speculate about life on Earth without mankind. The impact on animal life and plant life is analyzed — so, too is the long-term deterioration of unmaintained buildings and infrastructure. James Lurie narrates this documentary miniseries that originally premiered in January 2008.

This three-disc DVD set includes all ten episodes. (A&E Home Entertainment).

Adult Swim in a Box

This compilation presents highlights of the Adult Swim network, including anime and syndicated material geared toward the 18 and older crowd. Adult Swim is the nighttime counterpart to Cartoon Network, aimed at youth audiences.

This seven-disc set features 20 hours of programming including “Space Ghost,” “Robot Chicken,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and more. (Warner).

The Nostradamus Files

The History Channel presents “The Nostradamus Files,” a two-disc set that includes its previously-aired documentaries, “The Lost Book of Nostradamus” and “Nostradamus 2012.” The two films present prophecies and opinions about the 16th century French apothecary and presumed seer.

This two-disc DVD set includes an additional feature-length documentary, “Nostradamus: 500 Years Later” and additional footage. (A&E Home Entertainment).

New For Gamers

Available Today:

Forza Motorsport 3

Enjoy this customizable racing series as it returns for another lap. Gamespot editors give “Forza Motorsport 3” nine and a half points out of a possible ten.

(X360)

DJ Hero

Master the turntable with this game featuring over 100 music tracks.

(PS2, PS3, Wii)

Fairytale Fights

This action game puts Fairy Tale favorites into comically violent situations.

(PS3)

Tekken 6

“Tekken 6” is the next installment in the fighting game series from Namco. Now available for XBox 360, the manufacturer is preparing a PS3 version for release later this fall.

(X360)

Available Saturday:

SAW: The Video Game

Releasing on Halloween 2009, “SAW: The Video Game” is based on the horror series and features traps from the psychopathic mind of “Jigsaw” himself.

(PS3, X360)

