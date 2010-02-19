Ashanti's Stalker Gets 2 Years In Jail

An Indiana man convicted of stalking and harassing Grammy award winner Ashanti was sentenced to two years in jail on Thursday and ordered to stay away from every member of the singer’s family.According to the NY Daily News, Devar Hurd, 31, stalked Ashanti but told a judge he did not intend any harm for the singer, with whom he had an imaginary romantic relationship.

“Yes I sent some adult text messages, for adults only,” Hurd told a judge at his sentencing.

The self-styled hip-hop CEO, model and car salesman has been jailed at Rikers Island since being arrested in July for swamping Douglas with years’ worth of cell phone filth meant for Ashanti.

“Even if he believed that Ashanti was in love with him, his conduct was not that of a man wooing a woman,” said assistant district attorney Carolina Holderness. “It’s not like he was sending her flowers.”

Hurd, 31, had said he and Ashanti shared a connection after their eyes locked for a split second at a Chicago concert. That fleeting moment launched his wacky campaign to contact Ashanti, in which he sang into the answering machine of hip-hop mogul Irv Gotti and rhapsodized about having sex with the singer.

