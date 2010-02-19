Jay-Z Says He's Too Busy To Visit Obama At The White House

In an interview with the BBC Jay-Z says Obama is a big hip-hop fan and he plays the Blueprint (other sites are saying he plays BP3 but I doubt Obama would listen to that inferior album). Here’s what he had to say

Barack loves Hip-Hop, when I called him he was playing Blueprint in the gym, I’ve been invited to the White House a couple of times. Hopefully we’ll keep him in for 8 years so I’ll have time to get there.

A little arrogant on Jay-Z’s part. “I’d like to visit the President but I’m to busy vacationing and putting out mediocre albums”

