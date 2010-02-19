Eve Owes $350K In Delinquent Taxes

2010 is off to a bad start for Eve.
After finding herself involved in a money laundering investigation a few weeks back, it appears that Eve is behind on her taxes.
According to The Detroit News Tax Watchdog, Eve’s tax debt is as follows:
- The state of California filed a $29,059 lien against her on Jan. 29, 2009, with the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds.
- The IRS filed a $29,439 lien on Jan. 12, 2009, in Los Angeles.
- The state of California filed a $56,597 lien on June 30, 2008, in Los Angeles.
- The IRS filed a $242,245 lien on Jan. 31, 2008, in Los Angeles.
Oops!
She better call up these guys!
