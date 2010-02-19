Eve Owes $350K In Delinquent Taxes

2010 is off to a bad start for Eve.

After finding herself involved in a money laundering investigation a few weeks back, it appears that Eve is behind on her taxes.

According to The Detroit News Tax Watchdog, Eve’s tax debt is as follows:

The state of California filed a $29,059 lien against her on Jan. 29, 2009, with the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds.

lien against her on Jan. 29, 2009, with the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds. The IRS filed a $29,439 lien on Jan. 12, 2009, in Los Angeles.

lien on Jan. 12, 2009, in Los Angeles. The state of California filed a $56,597 lien on June 30, 2008, in Los Angeles.

lien on June 30, 2008, in Los Angeles. The IRS filed a $242,245 lien on Jan. 31, 2008, in Los Angeles.

Oops!

She better call up these guys!

RELATED: Eve Under Investigation By Senate For Money Laundering

RELATED: Taxes = Not a Game

RELATED: Sinbad Owes $8.15 Million In Taxes