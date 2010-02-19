VIDEO: Timbaland & Justin Timberlake "Carry Out"

Timbaland + Justin Timberlake = BANGER, right?

Nope.

It’s been really hard for me to admit that Timbaland has totally fallen off now that he’s a pop star. Gone are all the eccentricities that made his productions stand out from the rest of the market. Now he’s an autotuned carbon copy of all the other nameless and faceless producers out these days.

While the beat for “Carry Out” is not bad at all, Timbaland’s rapping/singing thing that he does needs not be anywhere near this track.

I can’t believe I’m gonna say this…

…but I miss the rapping Timbaland from the “Up Jumps Da Boogie” days.

