Tiger Woods: "I Had Affairs, I Cheated"

Breaking his three-month silence,Tiger Woods spoke to a small intimate press conference this morning at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Woods spoke for approximately 16 minutes, reading from a script and pausing throughout (for effect) to maintain his composure.

Tiger accepted full responsibility for his wrongful actions, calling them “irresponsible and selfish.” He professed his profound apology to his wife Elin and children Sam and Charlie.

Woods also apologized to the people who work for him and his foundations, adding, “I have bitterly disappointed all of you… I am so sorry.”

He then moved on to speak about the rumors of abuse at the hands of his wife Elin. “There has never been an incident of domestic violence in our marriage- ever! Elin didn’t hit me that night or any other night… Elin deserves praise, not blame.”

Tiger also dissected the mindset that led to his affairs. “I knew my actions were wrong. I convinced myself that the normal rules didn’t apply… I thought I could get away with anything I wanted to… I thought I was entitled… I don’t get to play by different rules.”

To the parents and kids who looked up to him, Woods explained, “I owe all of those families a special apology. I want to say to them that I’m truly sorry.”

Tiger explained that he’d strayed from his Buddhist upbringing and vowed to return to his faith as he heals. From here, he’ll go back to sex addiction therapy.

“Starting tomorrow I will leave for more treatment and more therapy. In therapy I’ve learned the importance of looking at my spiritual life and find balance in my professional life.”

At the end, Woods added, “I do plan to return to golf one day, but I don’t know when that day will be… I ask you to find room in your heart to one day believe in me again.”

