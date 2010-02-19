Update:Chris Brown's Progress

R&B star Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos were in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday afternoon for a progress hearing.

TMZ.com is reporting that Geragos provided proof to Judge Patricia Schnegg that Brown has performed 32 days of hard labor in his home state of Virginia. Geragos also confirmed that the “Crawl” singer has attended 17 of the 52 required domestic violence classes. The police chief in Richmond, Virginia also provided a letter stating that Brown was doing a good job with his court ordered duties. Judge Schnegg granted Brown permission to travel out of the country provided he gets her permission.

On Thursday, the pop star was given the green light to participate in shows outside of the U.S. on May 18th and June 27th. Chris Brown is due back in court for another progress hearing on May 11th.

Chris Brown’s legal issues stem from his arrest on February 8, 2009 when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault last summer.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor.

SOURCE:Metro News, TMZ.com

