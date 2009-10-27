Track Listing: 50 Cent's "Before I Self Destruct," Announced

The track listing for 50 Cent’s upcoming album, “Before I Self Destruct,” has been announced. Rapbasement.com reports that the hip-hop star’s fourth studio record will feature 16 cuts. While 50 Cent is no stranger to high-profile collaborations, “Before I Self Destruct” offers very little in the way of big names. “Baby By Me,” which features R&B star Ne-Yo, is the only track on the record that includes a guest appearance. Other songs on the album include “Ok, You’re Right,” “I Got Swag,” and “Gangsta’s Delight.” Fifty Cent describes his upcoming release as “harder” than his previous work, adding that the record will include, quote, “what I fell in love with about hip-hop and within hip-hop.” Fifty Cent’s “Before I Self Destruct” is due to arrive on November 23rd.

Here is the track listing for 50 Cent’s “Before I Self Destruct”

1. “The Invitation”

2. “Then Days Went By”

3. “Death To My Enemies”

4. “So Disrespect”

5. “Psycho”

6. “Hold Me Down”

7. “Crime Wave”

8. “Stretch”

9. “Strong Enough”

10. “Get It Hot”

11. “Gangsta’s Delight”

12. “I Got Swag”

13. “Baby By Me” featuring Ne-Yo

14. “Do You Think About Me”

15. “Ok, You’re Right”

16. “Could’ve Been You”

