Rihanna's Boyfriend Plans Intimate Birthday For Her

Rihanna will turn 22 on Saturday and will celebrate her birthday with a very “private and intimate” bash thrown for her by her boyfriend, Dodger Matt Kemp, according to eonline.com.

Ri-Ri’s record label had reportedly planned a big carnival-themed bash for her in NYC for her 21st last year, but it was canceled due to the craziness surrounding the Chris Brown attack. Instead, the songstress spent a quiet evening with friends at the movies, seeing Madea Goes to Jail.

So what’s in store this year?

“(Matt) really wanted to do something nice for Rihanna this year since she didn’t have much of a 21st birthday last year,” says one source. According to the insider, Kemp originally wanted to throw Rihanna a surprise party, but eventually Rihanna caught on and now knows there will be a small get-together.

