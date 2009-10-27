Alicia Keys Pushes Back Album Release

Fans of Alicia Keys will have to wait a few more weeks before they are set “free.” The singer took to her Twitter account on Sunday to announce that the release of her upcoming album, “The Element of Freedom,” has been pushed back. Keys tweets, quote, “(Love) having the freedom to create beautiful music, so I’m pushing the album back to (December) 15th. So many more amazing songs!!!” Alicia Keys’ “The Element of Freedom” was originally slated to arrive on December 1st. The first single off the record, “Doesn’t Mean Anything,” currently resides at number 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Alicia Keys’ last album, 2007’s “As I Am,” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and has sold more than three-million copies. On Monday, it was announced that Alicia Keys and Jay-Z will perform their song “Empire State of Mind” at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday before the start of game one of the World Series.

