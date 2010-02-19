VIDEO: Brandy Debuts Rapper Alter-Ego On Stage

Back in July, we reported that it seemed Brandy was interested in taking on a new career – rapping. But we hadn’t heard anything since, so we forgot all about it. After all, she was just making cute home videos of herself spitting a few bars.

But now she’s taken her skills to the stage. We’re not sure how we missed this one but, late last month, Brandy’s rap alter-ego Bran’ Nu made a surprise appearance during Timbaland’s all-star Shock Value II concert at the House of Blues Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. They performed “Meet in tha Middle” and she revealed her rap skills in “Symphony.”

She goes in at the 3:40 mark.

Here’s what she had to say:

DO YOU THINK SHE KILLED IT?

