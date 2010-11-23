Teddy Riley Thinks Michael Jackson Is Still Alive

Teddy Riley went on a rant on Twitter, claiming that he still believes that Michael Jackson is alive and that he is entitled to his opinion.

Spotted @Vladtv.com

Teddy Riley tweeted:

Welp, either Teddy was making a point–that he can feel and say whatever he likes or he just really believes that Michael is alive.

