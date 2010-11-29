Jay-Z’s “Decoded” A Best Seller

Hip-hop superstar Jay-Z can now add best-selling author to his resume.

Rap-Up.com is reporting that the emcee’s first book, “Decoded,” debuts at number three on the hardcover nonfiction edition of the “New York Times” Best Sellers list. “Decoded,” which arrived earlier this month, explores Jay-Z’s life and the meaning behind the lyrics to some of his biggest hits.

Jay-Z recently discussed “Decoded” with “Rolling Stone,” admitting that the book forced him to take a look at some tough times in his life. He states, quote, “For the book, I was interviewed, people close to me were interviewed. So I was learning a lot of things I didn’t know as a child.”

