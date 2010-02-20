Tiger Owes Another Apology?

A former porn star wants a face-to-face apology from Tiger Woods. Veronica Siwik-Daniels, who goes by Joslyn James in the adult entertainment business, says Woods owes her an apology for deceiving her.

During a tearful press conference yesterday, she said Woods pursued her, and eventually they fell in love. Siwik-Daniels insisted she never meant to cause any pain to Woods’ family, but, quote, “you can’t help who you love.” Her attorney, Gloria Allred, said her client deserves an apology from Woods for betraying her during a three-year intimate relationship. Allred added that Woods apologized to a lot of people during his statement in Florida earlier today, but not to her client.

