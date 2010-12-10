Wiz Khalifa Says The Tattoo On His Neck Isn’t A Penis, It’s A Coy Fish

“The Breakfast Club” interviewed Wiz Khalifa on air and asked him a few questions about turning down opening for Drake, not signing to Rick Ross’ record label and the tattoo on his neck that looks like a penis.Wiz says he turned Drake down because he isn’t any one’s opening act. No to be confused with disrespect but Wiz is working on his own “thing,” hence the same reasoning for not signing with Ricky Rozay. Charlamange The God” asked him if the tattoo on his neck was a penis and Wiz responded “No, it’s a coy fish.”

Charlamange better watch what he says to certain people, he might get punched in the face!

These are coy fish:

