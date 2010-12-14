Usher Gets Kicked In The Face By Fan During Concert

Usher may need to rethink a segment of his live show where he brings a female fan on stage during the song “Trading Places.”

At last night’s “OMG Tour” stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Usher’s chosen one accidentally kicked him in the face!

And fortunately for all of us, the incident was caught on tape!

Fast forward to 5:20 if you don’t want to sit through the whole clip.

