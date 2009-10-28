BET Hip Hop Awards Highlights

Congrats to all the winners, Jay Z took home the most awards of the night. He grabbed prizes for Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hustler of the Year, and MVP Of The Year. Kanye West was named Producer Of The Year, and he also picked up the Made You Look Award. Young Money’s “Every Girl” picked up a trophy for Track of the Year.

T.I. was a three-time winner, capturing CD Of The Year for “Paper Trail” and Best Hip-Hop Collabo and Best Hip-Hop Video with Rihanna for their song “Live Your Life.” Fans voted People’s Champ award to Fabolous and The Dream for their track, “Throw It In The Bag,” and Drake took the Rookie of the Year honor.

One of the best moments (for me) was the Cypher Freestyles. I really enjoyed the Freestyle dropped by Brooklyn’s Mos Def, Philadelphia’s Black Thought and Detriot’s Eminem. Check the Video!!

The 2009 BET Hip-Hop Awards will air again on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

