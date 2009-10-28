DMX Taking It To the Squared Circle

DMX called into a Washington radio station and recently discussed about his upcoming amateur boxing match in December against actor Eric Martinez. DMX stated that he has no plans to train for the match claiming, “I’m a just walk in as is. It wouldn’t be fair if I trained.”

Confidence is definitely not something the Yonkers rapper lacks and he went on to say that while he may not knock out his opponent in the first round he doesn’t think the fight is “gonna make it to the end.”

DMX added that he had plenty of experience fighting from his younger days but he doesn’t plan on this exhibition fight becoming a new career, “I ain’t tryin to have my face all messed up,” joked the Hip Hop superstar.

DMX plans to drop a new album “hopefully first quarter [of 2010].” The controversial rapper said he is “in the studio everyday” and his life is currently about trying to “stay focused on the music, stay focused on my family.”

DMX added that he has plenty of experience fighting from his younger days but he doesn’t plan on this exhibition fight being a career change.

What do you think? Does DMX have a chance with no training?

Also On Hot 96.3: