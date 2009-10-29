Midday Drama: Thurs. 10.29.09

Dear JJ,

I am so sick right now! I am set to get married in 2 weeks to my boyfriend who I have been with for 10 years and my best friend just tore my world apart. She told me that her 5 year old daughter is my fiance’s child! I can’t believe what she told me. She said they only fooled around once and this little girl was the outcome. She asked for me to forgive her and to also forgive my fiance. I just don’t know how I can look at them the same. I am so furious and so hurt. Had I not been getting married would she even had said something? I won’t answer my fiance’s phone calls and I got my locks changed…I really don’t know how to deal with this…can you please give me some advice please?

Sincerely,

Kate

