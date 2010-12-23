Last Minute Christmas Recipes

If you’re like me, you probably realized this week that you have no idea what to cook for Christmas dinner. Don’t worry, we’ve brought you some easy recipes that you can put together at the last minute.

Maple-Roasted Turkey with Sage, Smoked Bacon, and Cornbread Stuffing: This recipe will have you a nice roasted turkey along with some yummy stuffing in only 3 hours and 20 minutes. Here’s what you’ll need:

* 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

* 1/2 bunch fresh sage, leaves finely chopped

* Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

* 2 large onions, finely chopped

* 1 loaf cornbread, cubed (about 6 cups)

* 1 large egg, lightly beaten

* 1/2 cup heavy cream

* 3 cups chicken stock

* 1 (12 to 14 pound) fresh turkey

* 1 cup pure maple syrup

* 1/4 cup hot water

* 8 strips smoked bacon

* 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

* 1/2 lemon, juiced

For the full recipe click here.

Herb-Roasted Potatoes: Potatoes are probably one of the easiest things to make in a last minute rush. All you need is:

* 2 pounds red new potatoes, quartered

* 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

* Leaves from 1/4 bunch fresh thyme

* Salt

Check out the baking instructions here.

Roasted Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts and Jerusalem Artichokes: Veggies never have to be the frozen or canned kind! This recipe is super easy and will provide a fresh and nutritious side dish to your meal.

* 1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets

* 1 pint Brussels sprouts, cut in 1/2

* 1/2 pound Jerusalem artichokes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch dice

* Extra-virgin olive oil

* Salt

* 1/4 cup chopped chives

Click here for the full recipe.

Overnight Monkey Bread: Monkey bread is just about the easiest dessert recipe I’ve ever seen. This overnight version will make it so you don’t even have to think about it until it’s ready to go into the oven!

* 4 large egg yolks, room temperature

* 1 large whole egg, room temperature

* 2 ounces sugar, approximately 1/4 cup

* 3 ounces unsalted butter, melted, approximately 6 tablespoons

* 6 ounces buttermilk, room temperature

* 20 ounces all-purpose flour, approximately 4 cups, plus additional for dusting

* 1 package instant dry yeast, approximately 2 1/4 teaspoons

* 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

* Vegetable oil or cooking spray

Click here for the full recipe.

