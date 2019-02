The Roc’s in the building! Jay, Rihanna and Kanye sipped on Ace Of Spades at Marquee Nightclub in Vegas on New Years Eve.Earlier that day Jay performed at the Opening of the Cosmopolitan Resort for a million dollars. He was rumored to have 50 rooms reserved for friends and family.

Jay-Z After Party at Marquee from Seth Browarnik on Vimeo.

