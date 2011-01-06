Tiny Speaks About Her Prison Episode With T.I.

As we reported earlier, T.I. and Tiny were caught engaging in a sex act at the Arkansas prison where TIP is incarcerated.

T.I. — serving a year in prison for violating his probation in September 2010 after being caught with drugs — was immediately punished and sent to a “special housing unit.”

The King’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, called into the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and touched (no pun intended!) on the situation!

Listen below!

T.I. & Tiny Caught Engaging In Sex Act In Prison

T.I., AKA Inmate #59458-019 Checks In To Arkansas Prison

T.I. Speaks For First Time Since Sentence [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. Sentenced To 11 Months In Prison, Says He “Screwed Up” [EXCLUSIVE]

Are Tiny & T.I. Swingers? [RUMOR]