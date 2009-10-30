Midday Drama: Friday 10.30.09

Dear JJ,

I have made the biggest mistake of my life. Please don’t judge me! I had sex with a man who I KNEW was gay…I just knew that I could change this man to be the man that I wanted him to be. I have known him all my life…he was there for me when I was going through a really rough time. I fell in love with him and I couldn’t help it. After we had sex he told me that he felt nothing and that he only did it for me. Well, now I am pregnant by him and I plan to keep the baby. He wants to be there for me and the child but I don’t know how I feel about that. Nobody knows whose baby it is and I don’t want anyone to know. My parents will trip if they find out especially since we grew up together and they know his parents. You don’t need to tell me how stupid I am I already know that but I just want to know your opinion.

Thanks,

Beverly

