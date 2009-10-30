Mary J. Blige Opens Womens Center In New York

Mary J. Blige has continually garnered praise for her accolades in philanthropy and volunteer work. In September she was awarded the “Positively Beautiful” award during the Health & Beauty America Global Expo for her work with her ‘FFawn Foundation’. Mary’s ‘Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now’ promotes educational programs, career development, self-esteem and personal growth in women.

As the Queen of Hip-Hop soul continues to make contributions through her organization, she’s expanded her helping hand further and opened a Women’s Center in New York. Deemed the Mary J. Blige Center for Women, the facility opened earlier this week in her hometown of Yonkers. She also spoke on her hopes of eventually expanding the FFawn Foundation to a global level saying that women are suffering worldwide,

“It starts here. I can’t start in Africa because we need help here. Then I will stay in New York, maybe do something in Brooklyn, maybe Philly. But then we will start going to Canada, Paris. Women are suffering in Paris really bad. Women are suffering in Italy and Australia…Women are suffering all over the world. It would be so unfair to me have come from here and seen everything that I seen in Yonkers to not open it here.”

SOURCE: hiphopwired

