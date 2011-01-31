Barrington Levy Preps New Single “Gangsters”

Reggae/Dance-hall veteran Barrington Levy is preparing to release his new single featuring Vybez Kartel and Khago entitled “Gangters.”One thing most of us know about Barrington Levy is that he does not promote violence, he is all about peace–not war so I am curious to hear what his verses will sound like on “Gangsters.” Along with dance-hall heavy weight Vybez Kartel and Khago who has been heating up the airwaves with his single “Nah Sell Out”, the Platinum Camp/Black Roses production should be pretty dope.

