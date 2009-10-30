Hijackers grab Indy liquor shipment

Two men hijacked a liquor shipment on the Near Southside after beating and handcuffing the driver early today.

The driver, from Wisconsin, had pulled a semi-tractor trailer up to National Wine and Spirit at 700 W. Morris St. around midnight when two men wearing ski masks and carrying guns pulled him from the cab, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan police department.

The driver, Richard Miller, 54, of Brownsville, Wisc., told police he had gone to sleep in the cab’s bunk when he heard a knock on the door. When he opened the door the suspects pulled him outside and hit him on the head with an object, according to an IMPD report.

Miller was handcuffed and placed in an empty semi trailer, police said.

The suspects unhitched the truck’s trailer from the cab and connected it to their own truck, police said. The trailer is white in color with the number R1171 printed on the back. The name ‘Kreilkamp’ is also on the trailer’s sides.

The trailer contained 1,250 cases of miscellaneous liquor.

Miller was taken to Methodist Hospital.

SOURCE: Indystar.com

