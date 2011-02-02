What's Hot
Movie “Better Mus Come” Shows Roots Of Jamaican Political Violence

JAMAICA-A new movie, “Better Mus Come” is coming out shortly and the movie highlights the problems that led to the high level of political violence from Jamaica’s rival political parties, the People’s National Party and The Jamaican Labour Party, and the politically supported systems of Dons (gang) and Garrisons (residential areas). The movie stars Roger Guenveur Smith as Michael Manley, Jamaican Prime Minister and head of the PNP.

