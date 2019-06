Source: TheYBF.com

Well look what sweet little gift we just got. YBF just received these flicks of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sharing intimate kisses…back in January of 2008. Interesting since that was the same period of time Swizzy was vocal about growing out his beard (as seen in the above pics) and still had his wife Mashonda on his arm at all the events:

Also On Hot 96.3: