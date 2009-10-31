Looking For A Scary Movie To Watch Tonight?

This one made my list because when I originally saw it, it scared me to death. Looking back on it now, it’s a bit cheesy compared to The Exorcist and other horror classics. But since I still remember how much it scared me back then, it deserves a spot on this list. James Brolin and Margot Kidder play a couple who move into a house where, unbeknownst to them, a family was brutally slain.