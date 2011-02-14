Whoopi Slams NY Times For Overlooking Her Oscar Win

New York– Whoopi Goldberg is extremely angry that the New York Times failed to mention that she won an Oscar in a recent article. Goldberg who won the 1990 best supporting actress for “Ghost”, felt that the writer’s facts were incorrect and “hurt” her.

I’m embarrassed to tell you it hurt me terribly,” Whoopi said on Monday on The View (via PopEater).

“When you win an Academy Award, that’s part of what you’ve done, your legacy. I will always be Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg,” Whoopi, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Ghost, said. “This is not hidden information. And to these two critics, the head critics of the New York Times. It’s hard to not take it personally.”

“People in Somalia know. People in China know,” she added. “I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m a worldwide person who’s known.”

The Times sent a statement to Entertainment Weekly about the issue:

The error lies with those who are reading the story incorrectly. The point of the piece was not to name every black actor or actress who has been awarded an Oscar, it was to draw a comparison between the number who won prior to 2002 (the year Halle Berry and Denzel Washington won) and those who have won since. And the story states very clearly that in 73 years, prior to 2002, only seven black actors/actresses won Oscars.

