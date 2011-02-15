Lil Wayne & Eminem Headlining Bonnaroo Festival

Lil Wayne and Eminem have been named as headliners of the Bonnaroo 2011 festival. The festival takes place in Manchester, TN from June 9-12.

Weezy & Slim Shady will be joined at the festival, which is celebrating it’s 10th year, by Big Boi, Wiz Khalifa, Chiddy Bang, J Cole, Dam-Funk & Master Blazter, Bootsy Collins & the Funk University, and Mavis Staples.

Tickets for the festival go on sale February 19th at noon. For more information, log on to Bonnaroo.com

RELATED: Lil Wayne Makes It Rain In Dallas Strip Club [VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Dre & Eminem “I Need A Doctor” [AUDIO]