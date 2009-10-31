The following are Halloween trick-or-treat times as suggested by local police departments. All times are for October 31 unless otherwise noted. Scroll to the bottom of the list to see related events and links to safety tips and haunted attractions.

Anderson

6-9

Arcadia

6-8:30 pm

Avon

5-9

Bloomington

5:30 – 8:30

Brownsburg

5:30-8:30

Carmel

5-8

Cicero

6-8:30 pm

Crawfordsville

6-8

Danville

6-9

Delphi

6-8

Fishers

6-8

Fortville

6-8

Franklin

6-9

Greenfield

5:30-8:30

Greenwood

6-8:30

Indianapolis

6-8

Other activities for Indianapolis:

Indianapolis Zoo Boo

Children’s Museum Monster Manor

Safe Night Halloween – Indiana State Fairgrounds, 5-7

Kokomo

5-8

Lapel

5-9

Lawrence

5:30-8:30

Lebanon

6:30-8

McCordsville

5:30-8:30

Mooresville

6-8

Muncie

5-8

Newcastle

5-8

New Palestine

6-9

New Whiteland

6-8:30

Noblesville

Trick or treat times: 5:30-7:30

Also from 5:30 to 7:30: Join the Indiana Freedom Cruzers for the first Safe Night on the Square on Tuesday, October 31. Children will have a chance to visit with Noblesville police officers, Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies, and Noblesville firemen. In addition, Batman, the Batmobile, and the Superman SUV will be there. Members of the Indiana Freedom Cruzers will be handing out candy during the event, DJ Bob Sheese will be playing spooky music to set the theme, and a costume contest will be held at 7pm. Call 773-4077 for more info.

Pittsboro

6-9

Plainfield

6-9

Shelbyville

6-8

Sheridan

6-9

Speedway

6-8

Thorntown

6:30-8:30

Westfield

6-8

Zionsville

6-8

Other events:

Castleton Square Trick-or-Treating 6-8 p.m. – Castleton Square will have free goodie bags for Simon Kidgits Club members at Center Court (while supplies last).

Clay Terrace Trick-or-Treating 5-7 p.m. – Children are welcomed to trick-or-treat at Clay Terrace on Halloween at participating stores.

Greenwood Park Trick-or-Treating 6-8 p.m. – Children are welcomed to trick-or-treat at Greenwood Park on Halloween at participating stores.

Lafayette Square Trick-or-Treating 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Costume contest for kids 12 and under beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Center Court.

Washington Square Trick-or-Treating 3-6 p.m. – Washington Square will have free bags for all trick-or-treaters at Simon Guest Services.

