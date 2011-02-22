“Golden-Voiced” Ted Williams Gets Reality Show

Los Angeles– Ted Williams has signed a deal for a reality show that will begin taping in two weeks, according to TMZ. The show titled ‘Second Chances at Life,’ focuses on the once homeless man’s battle with alcohol-abuse and life on the streets.



PopEater.com:

The show will be shot in Williams’ hometown of Brooklyn; in Ohio, where he spent many years living on the streets; and in Los Angeles, where he’s been cooling his heels since leaving rehab.



