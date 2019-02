Choppa City formally of P.Diddy’s group Da Band punched a man in the face after “G Checking” him. To my knowledge a “G Check” is when you find out which “set”(gang affiliation) a person is from. Apparently this man said the wrong answer and was knocked out for it.

Is This What Happens When Diddy Doesn’t Want You Anymore?