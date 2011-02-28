Rapper Juvenile Posts Bail After Drug and Driving Violations

Louisiana emcee Juvenile was arrested in his home state over the weekend.

TMZ.com reports, Sterlington police found Juvenile to be in possession of marijuana on Saturday. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license. He was eventually released from police custody after paying 750-dollars bond. This weekend’s arrest wasn’t Juvenile’s first run-in with the law, in February 2010 he was arrested and posted bond for possession of marijuana.

It has been a very difficult few years for the Louisiana rapper, Juvenile’s 4-year-old daughter, the girl’s mother, his manager, and another child were victims of a tragic shooting deaths in 2008 which “shocked and devastated” him.

Tyrone Terrell, was arrested by Gwinnett County police on Friday and later charged with three counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Juve’ is reportedly working on a new album for release later this year.

Also On Hot 96.3: