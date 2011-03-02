Kanye West Addresses Illuminati Rumors And More !!! Audio Inside

Kanye and Mos Def at The Blue Note Ft. Robert Glasper Experiment by cisconyc

Nowadays when you hear about a rapper freestyling, it’s generally a written verse spit acapella or over a track that’s not his. Dudes really aint trying to come off the top with it anymore. That’s why Kanye West’s off the top of the dome freestyle at Blue Note jazz club this past Saturday (February 26) with jazz pianist Robert Glasper and his Robert Glasper Experiment is so impressive.

He hits on all of the issues that the media have been dogging him about recently. Like whether or not he’s a racist or is he Illuminati. He even spits about corporate sponsors not wanting to back him because he’s too controversial.

Mos Def is up next, he did his thing, but coming up after Mr West left his freestyle feeling like it needed more.

