Lil Wayne “6 Foot 7 Foot” Video To Premiere On Thursday

Lil’ Wayne‘s latest single, “6 Foot 7 Foot,” is a certified hit. The Hype Williams-directed video for the song is set to premiere tomorrow, March 3rd, on MTV at 7:54PM EST.

Weezy sat down with Sway of MTV News to talk about the video. Wayne says that when he got out of jail, he wanted to shoot another video from his I’m Not A Human Being album, but the label said that it might be too late to promote that project. Wayne then went in and recorded “6 Foot 7 Foot” and the label decided to shoot a video for that song.

