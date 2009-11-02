What's Hot
Midday Drama: Monday,Nov. 2nd, 2009

Dear JJ,

I have so much drama in my life right now but I will just bore you with this one. My boyfriend has been on a health kick since early summer.  He has been trying to get me to workout with him but I have no desire to do so.  I like my thickness and he SAID he did too.  But I guess now it is a problem. He goes to the gym 5 days a week when he gets home from work.  He even has a trainer now.  So here is the drama…I get a phone call on our home phone from some woman asking was he still coming to the gym…she said she was his workout partner.  I never even knew about this woman.  I told her that he had to work late and she said ok and hung up.  JJ, I don’t think it is right for him to have a female workout partner but I don’t want to seem like I am jealous.  Why didn’t he tell me about her? What do your listeners think?

Thank You,

Mary

