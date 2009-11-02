Midday Drama: Monday,Nov. 2nd, 2009

Dear JJ,

I have so much drama in my life right now but I will just bore you with this one. My boyfriend has been on a health kick since early summer. He has been trying to get me to workout with him but I have no desire to do so. I like my thickness and he SAID he did too. But I guess now it is a problem. He goes to the gym 5 days a week when he gets home from work. He even has a trainer now. So here is the drama…I get a phone call on our home phone from some woman asking was he still coming to the gym…she said she was his workout partner. I never even knew about this woman. I told her that he had to work late and she said ok and hung up. JJ, I don’t think it is right for him to have a female workout partner but I don’t want to seem like I am jealous. Why didn’t he tell me about her? What do your listeners think?

Thank You,

Mary

