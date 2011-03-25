Is Snoop Dogg Promoting Teen Drinking By Endorsing New “Alcopop”?

Snoop Dogg has been accused of promoting underage drinking by alcohol industry watchdog the Marin Institute, for his endorsement of Blast by Colt 45, PopEater has reported. Blast is a fruit-flavored drink, containing 12% alcohol in a 23-ounce can, and features labels resembling bubble gum wrappers, which some argue is directly targeted at young people.

The Marin Institute believes that Snoop is using his popularity to encourage young people to drink, so Marin reached out to California State Senator Alex Padilla to strengthen its ban the drink, and other so called “alcopops,” which contain alcohol and soda. According to Marin CEO Lee Levingston, Snoop’s affiliation with the brand is directly related to the injuries reported by numerous college students between of the ages of 17 and 19 (but interestingly, they don’t mention how it’s all directly his fault).

In a statement released by Marin, it blasted Pabst, the brewing company, saying, “While the federal government was shutting down dangerous caffeinated alcohol, Pabst Brewing Company was cooking up ‘Blast,’ a super sweet, fruit-flavored, supersized alcopop containing as much alcohol as four and a half cans of beer…. Joose, Four Loko, Tilt, and now Blast are racing to the bottom to harm youth. Senator Padilla’s bill should limit such products to one standard-size drink.”

The drink is set to hit the stores next month, let’s wait and see if Snoop sticks with the brand….

What do you think though, do celebrity endorsement really impact on whether or not you want to buy something?

