Midday Drama: Tuesday

Dear JJ,

I just moved here from Atlanta. I had started dating this guy a few months before I left and I really like him. I almost thought twice about moving but then I came to my senses. He has come to visit me a few times and even took off work to be with me when I was sick. He asked me to not date anyone else and that he would do the same. Apart of me says that is easy for him to say since I am not there to see what he is doing. I just don’t know if I am capable of doing this but at the same time I don’t want this great guy to get away from me. I would like to hear from any one who has a long distant relationship and has made it work…thanks

Tierra

