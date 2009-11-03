What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

Midday Drama: Tuesday

Leave a comment

Dear JJ,

I just moved here from Atlanta. I had started dating this guy a few months before I left and I really like him.  I almost thought twice about moving but then I came to my senses.  He has come to visit me a few times and even took off work to be with me when I was sick.  He asked me to not date anyone else and that he would do the same. Apart of me says that is easy for him to say since I am not there to see what he is doing.   I just don’t know if I am capable of doing this but at the same time I don’t want this great guy to get away from me.  I would like to hear from any one who has a long distant relationship and has made it work…thanks

Tierra

midday drama

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close