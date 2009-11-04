Midday Drama: Wednesday

Dear JJ,

I am 23 years old. I have been with my girl for a little over 2 years. She is a great girl but she has no adventure in her! I want to travel and see the world and all she wants to do is sit here in indianapolis and do nothing. She is very smart…we go to the same college and she has many dreams but she just seems so set on staying here forever. I eventually want to move after college and live somewhere else. I event told her she could pick the city but she laughs and says “What will I do without my lil sis”. She is so attached to her sister that I am tempted to tell her to bring her too! Should I stop wasting my time on this woman or hang in there cause she may change her mind?

Confused

Also On Hot 96.3: