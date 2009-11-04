Alicia to Perform at Latin Grammys

R&B star Alicia Keys will be taking part in the 2009 Latin Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer will be performing with Alejandro Sanz at this year’s ceremony. Also added to the bill are Latin Grammy winner Daniela Mercury and Latin Grammy Nominee Reik. The 2009 Latin Grammys will be the first of two awards show performances for Alicia Keys this month. On November 22nd, she will rock the stage at the 2009 American Music Awards. Keys is also getting ready for the release of her fourth studio album, “The Element of Freedom.” The record is set to drop on December 15th.

The 2009 Latin Grammys will be held Thursday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The awards will be broadcast live on the Univision Network beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

