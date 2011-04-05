Sade “Still In Love With You”

Sade‘s new greatest hits compilation, The Ultimate Collection, drops on May 3rd and features two new songs – a remix of “The Moon And Sky” featuring Jay-Z, and “Still In Love With You, a cover of 70’s Irish rock group Thin Lizzy’s song.

“Still In Love With You” is a slow, smoky groove as you would come to expect from Sade. We also love the fact that she chose a Thin Lizzy song to cover.

Listen to “Still In Love With You” below, and remember to buy The Ultimate Collection on May 3rd!

Check out the original Thin Lizzy version from 1974!

