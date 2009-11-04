ODB Movie to Debut in Harlem

A movie about late Wu-Tang Clan rapper ODB will be hitting the big screen next week. According to AllHipHop.com, the ImageNation Cinema Foundation will premiere the film “Dirty: One Word Can Change The World” in Harlem next Tuesday. The film was directed by ODB’s cousin, Raison Allah, and documents the emcee’s life via interviews with the Wu-Tang Clan, Sunz of Man, Killarmy, the Black Knight, and the Brooklyn Zu.

Along with the film, those in attendance Tuesday night will also be treated to a concert by Brooklyn Zu. Following the film’s premiere, Brooklyn Zu, the Wu-Tang Clan and author Terrie Williams will discuss ODB’s legacy while providing information on mental health and substance abuse.

“Dirty: One Word Can Change The World” will debut at Harlem’s National Black Theatre. Tickets are 15-dollars in advance and 20-dollars at the door. They can be purchased at imagenation.us.

ODB, whose real name is Russell Tyrone Jones, died in 2004 at the Wu-Tang Clan’s New York recording studio. The cause of death was later determined to be the result of a drug overdose.

Story Via:Metro News Networks

Also On Hot 96.3: